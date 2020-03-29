Robert L. (Buddy) Love, 87, of Rockwell, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Novant Health-Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on January 4, 1933 in Kannapolis NC, to the late James W. Love and Ella Petra Love. Robert attended Rockwell High School and graduated from Rowan Community College. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea for 18 months. He was a member of Phaniels Baptist Church for 68 years and served as a deacon and on many other committees. He retired from Oakwood Mobile Homes as a Buyer in 1998. He enjoyed working in the yard, garden and keeping his car clean. He also enjoyed going to the YMCA and having a cup of coffee with friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Annie Laura Drye. Survivors to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 64 years Betty Love; a daughter, Debbie Love of Rockwell; a son, Rev. Darryl Love and wife Rhonda of High Point. Grandchildren, Parker Love and wife Katie, Hartlea Love and Austin Love. Brother James and wife Nellie. Nephew, Johnny Love and wife Marge. Nieces, Joy Amerson and husband Buddy; and Barbara Ann Stoner. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, a Private Family Service will be held at Powles Staton Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Brookhill Memorials Gardens in Rockwell. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Love family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020