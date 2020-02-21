Robert L. Grooms, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Monday February 17, 2020 at The Citadel in Salisbury. Born on October 26, 1943 in Guilford County, NC he was the son of the late Luther and Betty Outlaw Grooms. Robert spent his working years as a spinner in the textile industry. His favorite past times were gardening and fishing. Robert's beloved wife, Cathy Key Grooms preceded him in death. He is survived by four children Paul Grooms and wife Christy of Rockwell, Jennifer Uriostegui of Lakeridge, VA, Miguel and Daniel Ramos, both of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Melanie and Noah Grooms and George Uriostegui. A memorial service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Robert Harrington will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 21, 2020