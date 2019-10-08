Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Mackey. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lorenzo Mackey, 58, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born February 25, 1961 in Salisbury, NC to the late John Mackey and Geneva Ellis Mackey. Robert was a member of the Shining Star Social Club of Salisbury, and in his spare time he enjoyed watching football and cheering on the Eagles. He also loved spending time with his family and his friends. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a step great-grandchild. Robert is survived by his wife of 16 years, Clarenda Jones Mackey; daughters, Adrienne Witherspoon (Lawrence) of Winston Salem and Camille Mackey of Salisbury; son, Kevin Mackey of Spencer; 6 step-children, Michael McLean(Shovenna), Antonio Gamble(Ebony), Shaun McLean, all of Salisbury; Demetrius Hamer of Baltimore, MD; Veronica Gamble (Frank), Christina Gamble, both of Charlotte; 18 step-grandchildren; 1 step great-grandchild; brothers, Aubrey Mackey (Audrey) of Salisbury and Jeffrey Mackey of Salisbury; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. The family will receive visitors at the home of Mr. Mackey. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Mackey family. Online condolences may be made at

