Robert Lee Morgan, Jr., age 94, of Salisbury passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House. Mr. Morgan was born in Rowan County on April 9, 1925 to Robert Lee and Edith Poole Morgan. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII as part of the 94th Infantry Division. He was wounded twice at the Battle of the Bulge and received 2 Purple Hearts. Robert was the co-owner of Foil Motor Company and following his retirement, he worked for Rowan Memorial Hospital as a member of their security staff. He was a member of First United Church of Christ in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Sue Morgan, and his son, Alan Morgan. He is survived by his sons, Steve Morgan and wife Sharon of Asheboro and John Robert Morgan and wife Beth of Wilmington; grandchildren, Shane Morgan and Christian Morgan both of Asheboro and Rob Morgan and wife Megan of Wilmington; and three great-grandchildren. A private service will be held. Memorials may be made to the First United Church of Christ, 207 W. Horah St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 31, 2020