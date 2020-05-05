Robert Lanny Bost
Robert “Lanny” Bost, 74, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury. He was born September 19, 1945 in Iredell County, NC to the late Robert Franklin Bost and Mildred Steele Bost. He was a machine operator at Phillip Morris. Lanny was very active, he ran in 5K Marathons, rode bicycles and enjoyed going to the beach and fishing. He was active with the Boy Scouts and served as Scout Master. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Sandra Foster Bost; son, Derek Bost of Salisbury, NC; daughter, Marisa Bost (Ben Erese) of Lexington, NC and grandson, Riley Bost. A private graveside service will be held for the family. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Laurels for their love and compassion for Lanny and his family. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Bost family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2020.
