Service Information
West Park Baptist Church
715 W Park Dr
Rockwell, NC 28138

Visitation
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Part Baptist Church
715 West Park D.
Rockwell , NC

Memorial service
6:00 PM
West Part Baptist Church
715 West Park D.
Rockwell , NC

Obituary

Robert Lee “Bill” Swinson, of Rockwell, went to be with his Saviour on Monday, June 17, 2019. He loved the Lord and the family that he was blessed with. He was born Nov. 25, 1945 and attended Rowan County schools. He later owned Swinson Motors, East 52 Autocare and Bargin Tire in Mt. City, Tenn., until his retirement. At that point he continued working hard as always, when his health allowed, on a backhoe in the Tennessee Mountains that he loved. He was a member at West Park Baptist Church, Rockwell. He is now strolling Heaven with his parents, the late Arie and Mae Swinson while being survived by his children, Cyndi (David) Frasier, Kenny (Phyllis) Swinson and Jeff (Donna) Swinson and their mother, Peggy Swinson, all of Rockwell. He was the proud grandfather of six and a great-grandfather to eleven. He is also survived by his siblings, Betty Hill, Edith (James) Dorton, Joyce Swinson, Larry Swinson and Vickie Haynes. Left also to cherish his memory is his wife Robin Swinson of Mt. City, Tenn., daughter Niki Whaley and son Chris Whaley and grandchildren. Service: A memorial service honoring his life will be held Friday, June 21 2019, West Part Baptist Church, 715 West Park D., Rockwell, NC 28138. The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m., followed by the service, conducted by Pastor Billy Sechrist and Evangelist Charles Carver. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care (Nurses), 203 NE Connector, Albemarle, NC 28001, c/o Heather Thompson in thanks for the care he received.

