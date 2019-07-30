Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert Lee “Bob”London, age 87 of China Grove passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. Bob was born on February 22, 1932 in Rowan County and was the son of the late Lewis and Naomi London. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Dale London, also his brother, Gene London and sister Joyce Ann Wendelken. A graduate of Groton Military School, he went on to join the US Coast Guard. Bob was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis for many years. Mr. London owned his own mobile catering business, Snak-Time Catering which he operated for many years. He had a tremendous work ethic and high standards. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors working in his yard. He enjoyed going to the flea market and fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Dale London, also his brother, Gene London and sister Joyce Ann Wendelken. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Nichols, a son Steve London (Phyllis), his brother Grey London. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Anna London, Steven London Jr., Robert London (Colette), Carmen London and Garrett London. Also surviving him is his brother in –law ,Lee Nichols (Carol). Visitation for Mr. London will be on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 2-3 at Linn -Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with a Memorial Service to celebrate his life at 3:00pm also at the funeral home with Rev. Curtis Parker, minister. Online condolences may be made to the family at

