Mr. Robert Lee Gribble, Jr., 86, a resident of Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab and formerly of Yanceyville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, from natural causes. Mr. Gribble was born August 19, 1933 in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late Robert Lee Gribble, Sr. and Mary Kathleen Ridenhour Gribble. He had retired from the North Carolina Department of Social Services after 40 years of service. Most recently as Director of Caswell County. He was a 1951 graduate of J. W. Cannon High School where he played the tuba in the school band. Served in the US Army in the Korean War and stayed active in the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years. After military service he graduated from Catawba College and received his Masters Degree of Social Work from UNC Chapel Hill. Robert was the oldest of nine children. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Conrad Gribble and is survived by five brothers, Charles Martin Gribble and wife Judy, John William Gribble and wife Barbara, James Davis Gribble and wife Lillian, Thomas Edward Gribble and wife Glenda and Joe Dallas Gribble and wife Beth; two sisters, Mary Margaret Gribble McSwain and Susan Jane Gribble Miller; and many nieces and nephews. Service: A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park. Rev. John Futterer will officiate. Interment will follow. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Gribble.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.