Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 Lying in State 1:30 PM Gospel Lighthouse Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Gospel Lighthouse Church Obituary

Mr. Robert Louis “Bob” Burris, 91, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mr. Burris was born Feb. 15, 1928 in Stanly County. He was a son of the late Philas Lee Burris and Lula Ellen Lambert Burris. Bob was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. He retired from Akers Motor Lines as a truck driver. Prior to that, he also was a driver for Consolidated Freight. Bob enjoyed fishing and quail hunting. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Virginia Gordon Burris; son, Rodger Dean Burris; two brothers, Charles and Harold Burris; and three sisters, Esther Gordon, Gertrude Hatley and Bertie Strother. Bob was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bradford Mark Bradley. Mr. Burris is survived by his daughter, Peggy Ann Bradley of Kannapolis; one grandson, Tyler Burris; and seven great-grandchildren. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Gospel Lighthouse Church. Pastor Leroy Blankenship will officiate. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Gospel Lighthouse Church, 435 Concordia Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28023. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Burris. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

