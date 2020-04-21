Mr. Robert L Clinding, age 79 of Salisbury, passed, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the NC State Veterans Home, Salisbury. Mr. Clinding was born in Rowan County on January 17, 1941 to the late Mary Jane Clinding. He was a graduate of Paul L. Dunbar High School, East Spencer, North Carolina, was a US Navy Veteran and served aboard the USS Intrepid. He also retired from Hoechst Celanese. He was a member of New Hope A.M.E. Zion Church. Mr. Clinding was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Clinding. Mr. Clinding is survived by daughter's, Mia Williams Page, Austin, TX., Theresa Clinding, Hempstead, NY, Andrea “Angie” Clinding, Hempstead, NY; grandchildren; Jade Williams, Houston TX., Chief Freddie Williams, USN (Lisaki), San Bernadine, Ca., Shatalya Clinding, Hempstead, NY,; Kai Jason, Hempstead, NY; great-granddaughter, Lihalu Williams, San Bernadine, Ca.; devoted & caring nieces, Rosa C. White and Pam White-Holland (Edgrick), all of Salisbury, and a life-long friend-Sylinder Brawley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation: Due to the COVID-19 virus mandate by the CDC, & State of North Carolina, and at the request of the family, there will not be a viewing. Interment: Interment will be held on, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Salisbury US National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Debra Hall, pastor. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Clinding family. Online condolences may be sent to, hairstonfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2020