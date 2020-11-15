Mr. Robert Matthew Wall, 39, was welcomed into the arms of his Creator on Thursday, November 12, 2020, following his death at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born January 29, 1981, in Salisbury, to Walter and Sherry Wall. Robert graduated from West Rowan High School and eagerly went to work. He was a service technician for Spectrum and TDS Cable Services. Robert was known for his work ethic and demonstrated pride in a job well done; having won awards for customer service. His passion was in service to others, his family, his friends and colleagues. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, target shooting, Clemson tailgating, OBX fishing trips with friends and caring for his canine buddies. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Salisbury and was currently a member of Lighthouse Church in Lexington. In trying to understand our loss, we are comforted by numerous comments like selfless, strong, loving and constantly putting other's needs ahead of his own. Robert cherished his relationships with friends and family; none more than the one with the love of his life, Trish. As a final show of his selfless love, Robert was an organ donor. Medical teams arrived on November 12, to harvest all of his organs to give life to others. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Trish, whom he married on January 7, 2019; stepdaughter, Emma; stepson, Riley; parents, Sherry and Walter Wall; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, who like Robert, were Clemson Tiger fans. Service: A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, November 16, at First Baptist Church, 223 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance officiating. Interment will follow in Rowan Memorial Park. Coronavirus safety protocols of social distancing and masks are required. Because of the pandemic, there will be no formal visitation. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 14, to sign his register book and pay their respects, if they are unable to attend the services on Monday. Memorial: As an expression of sympathy, the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to be made to Shelter Guardians, PO Box 1934, Salisbury NC 28145-1934. Lambert Funeral Home of Mocksville is in charge of arrangements. www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com