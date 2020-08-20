Robert Michael Black, 36, of Salisbury passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home unexpectedly. He was born June 11, 1984 in Salisbury to Betty H. Black and Michael J. “Mickey” Black of Salisbury. Robert was a graduate of North Rowan High School and earned his Associate Degree in Merchandising from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was completing his certification in the Homeland Security Curriculum from Rowan Cabarrus Community College at the time of his passing. Robert worked in retail sales and on the floor as an assistant at Salisbury Emporium. He was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Robert was active with the Boys Scouts of America where he earned his Eagle Scout Award. Robert loved his many friends and especially respected those serving in the military and law enforcement. He had a keen taste for food and enjoyed cooking for them on his smoker and grill. Robert particularly enjoyed working as a WW2 soldier extra in the movie “It's a Wonderful Life” when filmed in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, Robert's memory will be cherished by his very special friend, Jessica Barcomb of Salisbury; brother, Paul Ritchie Black and wife Emily and nephews, Austin Wade Black and Nolan Jay Black all of Alexandria, VA. Visitation: The family will receive friends on Friday (Aug 21) from 6-7:30 PM in the sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church. Service: Due to COVID19 restrictions a small memorial service for close family and friends will be held at 11 AM Saturday (Aug 22) at St. John's Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Rhodes Woolly. Social distancing and masks are required at all events at the church. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Black family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.