To the family of Bob “ Bobby” (I used to call him until one day I was told he preferred “Bob” or “Robert”), what a blessing he was to us all. He lived his life in the conviction of the Lord. He was a great example of a Christian Man, and a mentor as well. He never judged anyone, and had nothing but encouragement to give. He sang amazingly and sincerely until tears would come to his eyes and the eyes of those listening. You never saw him without a smile on his face. And a hug before you parted!! He will be greatly missed. Heaven gained such a sweet loving man. Now he is rooting for all of us!!! God Bless you Bob, and you his family. My love to you all!

Elaine Castor

Friend