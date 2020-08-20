1/1
Robert Michael Black
1945 - 2020
Robert Michael Black, 36, of Salisbury passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home unexpectedly. He was born June 11, 1984 in Salisbury to Betty H. Black and Michael J. “Mickey” Black of Salisbury. Robert was a graduate of North Rowan High School and earned his Associate Degree in Merchandising from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was completing his certification in the Homeland Security Curriculum from Rowan Cabarrus Community College at the time of his passing. Robert worked in retail sales and on the floor as an assistant at Salisbury Emporium. He was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Robert was active with the Boys Scouts of America where he earned his Eagle Scout Award. Robert loved his many friends and especially respected those serving in the military and law enforcement. He had a keen taste for food and enjoyed cooking for them on his smoker and grill. Robert particularly enjoyed working as a WW2 soldier extra in the movie “It's a Wonderful Life” when filmed in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, Robert's memory will be cherished by his very special friend, Jessica Barcomb of Salisbury; brother, Paul Ritchie Black and wife Emily and nephews, Austin Wade Black and Nolan Jay Black all of Alexandria, VA. Visitation: The family will receive friends on Friday (Aug 21) from 6-7:30 PM in the sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church. Service: Due to COVID19 restrictions a small memorial service for close family and friends will be held at 11 AM Saturday (Aug 22) at St. John's Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Rhodes Woolly. Social distancing and masks are required at all events at the church. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Black family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Praying for the family and friends of Robert. He and I went to grade school together, c/o 2003. I remember he was a nice guy. Sincerely, Mauryaa Turner
Mauryaa
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Bob’s passing leaves a void in many lives. He was a good man: a faithful and loving husband, a father who wanted good things for his children and grandchildren, an honorable and loving friend, a man who loved and served God. I feel honored that God allowed me to know him and I will miss him so much. Yet I know you are with Jesus, my good brother, and for that I rejoice! I look forward to seeing you again.
Ann Frazier
Friend
August 19, 2020
Aunt June, Tee, Joe and family, No one will ever fill his shoes, but his love for all of us and in the Lord will carry us. We will all have many painful and lonely days ahead...we also have wonderful memories to get us through those days. Fly high Uncle Bob! Heartfelt Love from Jeff, Betty and family
betty traugh
Family
August 19, 2020
Bob will be deeply missed at Bickford! He was a very kind spirit and brought a great energy , to our community!
Cheryl Hill
Coworker
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bob’s passing. He was a classmate of my husband and I. So glad we got to visit with him at our 55th class reunion last year. Prayers to all the family. Chuck and Margie Anderson
Margie Anderson
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karolyn
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
Bob has taken a piece of our hearts to heaven with him. Until we meet again...
Susan Walker
Friend
August 18, 2020
Bb was a dear friend who will be greatly missed.
Debbie Fabre
Friend
August 18, 2020
Bob was a loving servant of the Lord. Bob was my best friend and I will miss him greatly. The world will remember him for the help he gave to other people. We know that he is in glory and is singing with the heavenly choir.
Our deepest sympathy to June and the family.
Tom & Bet Kotowski
Thomas and Bet Kotowski
Friend
August 17, 2020
Tee, Joe, and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Keep the memories close in your heart, it will help you get through. Hugs. Holly Gastin and Mark Ruggles
Holly Gastin
Friend
August 17, 2020
To the family of Bob “ Bobby” (I used to call him until one day I was told he preferred “Bob” or “Robert”), what a blessing he was to us all. He lived his life in the conviction of the Lord. He was a great example of a Christian Man, and a mentor as well. He never judged anyone, and had nothing but encouragement to give. He sang amazingly and sincerely until tears would come to his eyes and the eyes of those listening. You never saw him without a smile on his face. And a hug before you parted!! He will be greatly missed. Heaven gained such a sweet loving man. Now he is rooting for all of us!!! God Bless you Bob, and you his family. My love to you all!
Elaine Castor
Friend
August 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dennis & Ruth Woodbine
Friend
August 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deborah Hatfield
Family
August 17, 2020
The Shook family mourns your families loss. Bob worked with our Dad at Anchor Hocking. Dad became especially close to Bob after mom moved to Main Street Terrace. Bob made sure he took Dad to visit mom every week rain or shine. Bob always went the extra mile to be sure he arrived safely. Bob made an extra trip to take dad & mom to their great granddaughters wedding in Columbus. The family will never forget that gift. R.I.P. Bob. You are in God’s loving care.
Michael Shook
Friend
August 17, 2020
Brian and I send our deepest sympathy in your loss. Keep memories close in your heart. It is how you get through it. Hugs
Wanda Hupp
Family
August 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends.
Elaine Wells
August 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, prayers for the family
Brenda Gartner
Friend
August 17, 2020
Bob will be so missed. I am sorry for your loss but so thankful to know he is in a much better place.
Carrie Shymanski
August 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will always remember the fun we had on the cruise even if only for a week. We had such a strong connection right from the first night. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary and Gus Mondatsos
Friend
August 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear that Bob has passed away. I met him many years ago when he purchased homes through me when I was a real estate agent. I thought he was a very nice man . May you find comfort in precious memories of the times you shared. May God bless you.
Truly,
Kellie A Rutter
Kellie Rutter
August 17, 2020
Great guy.Bob will be missed by everyone at Bickford of Lancaster
Janice Hart
Coworker
