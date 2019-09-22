Robert N. Bobby Wiley (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Robert N. Wiley, "Bobby" was born February 13, 1941 to Angeline K and Jay V Wiley, Sr. in East Spencer, North Carolina. He graduated from Dunbar High School in East Spencer with honors in 1959. He later went on to attend Livingstone College in Salisbury,North Carolina,in 1963,Robert earned a Bachelor of Science Degree with Honors in Biology/Pre-Med, from Livingstone College. A fighter to the very end, Bobby passed away on September 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He leaves behind a daughter , Gennifer(Nicki)Wiley Griner, MD. (Tim Griner,MD) Marietta,GA; brothers, Samuel Wiley(Evelyn) East Spencer,NC,Jerry Wiley, MD(Iris)Raleigh,NC; sister, Elva Chalk, Hampton,VA; grandchildren, Austin Griner and Dillion Griner; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews,cousins, extended family and dear friends. Funeral Services will be Monday September 23, at 12 noon Harriet Tubman Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College. Family Visitation: 11:00. Rowan Funeral Services will be assisting the Wiley family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 22, 2019
