Robert Alexander Nemeth, 71, of Salisbury, passed away wrapped in the loving arms of family on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born September 16th, 1948, in Coral Gables, FL, to the late Alexander Nemeth and Sarah Bello. Robert proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war and then attended Miami-Dade Community College earning a BA. He held an extra class Amateur Radio License and owned businesses at various periods in NC, TN, and FL. Later, as a Radio Frequency Electrical Engineer, he invented a Phase-locked Loop algorithm which was patented (US 4831339) and helped develop the carrier wave used at the CEBAF Particle Accelerator in Virginia. Even after diagnosis with early-onset dementia, Robert continued to work and travel as an Engineer for many years and learned to speak French. Throughout his life, Robert had several hobbies, including carpentry, fishing, catching sharks off the beaches in Pensacola, FL, practiced several styles of Martial Arts with his children, and loved gardening. He was a passionate astronomer gazing upon the stars till all hours of the night, a disciplined practitioner of meditation for over twenty years, spent countless hours studying and reading books, and loved snow even when everyone else had enough! Beloved husband and father, Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Gibson Nemeth; daughter, Caryn Duvall; and sons, LCDR Robert C. Nemeth, USN (wife, Bonni), and Zackery Nemeth; grandchildren, Daniel Moss, Caitlin Timms, Larrisa and Brandon Duvall, Chandler and Cameron Nemeth, Selena Luna, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a memorial service held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 am; with a graveside service following at 2:00 pm at the Salisbury National Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the United States Navy and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Glenn Kiser Hospice House for their compassionate care of Mr. Nemeth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Nemeth family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 31, 2019