Robert Harrison Nichelson, 92, of Charlotte N.C., formerly of Salisbury passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Robert was born on October 17, 1926 in Davidson County, the son of the late Romie Edward Nichelson and Emma Morrison Nichelson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Jessie Louise Stirewalt Nichelson; a grandchild, Brittany Michelle Nichelson; and four siblings, Dorothy Cranford Sutton, Johnny Nichelson, Charlie Nichelson and Martha Enslow. Robert was educated in the Rowan County school system. Robert retired as an insurance salesman with Home Security Life Company. He was very active at University Hills Baptist Church until recent years. Robert loved to go fishing. Robert served in the U.S. Navy during WW II where he served with the tug fleet on the USS Yaupon in the Asia-Pacific Theater. He was the proud father of Lynn N. Erwin (Billy), Cathy N. Dover, M.D. and Robert H. Nichelson II (Rita); grandfather of Brad Erwin, Blake Nichelson and Natalie N. Howell (Eric); great grandfather of Zachary Erwin and Hannah Lucero (Gabe); and great-great grandfather of Peyton Lucero and Gabriel Lucero Jr. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday June 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM Friday June 28, 2019. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Worriers Project. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on June 26, 2019