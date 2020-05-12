Robert Paul Williams
1974 - 2020
Mr. Robert Paul Williams, 46, of Fairfield Road, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Mr. Williams was born January 3, 1974, in Rowan County, to Roger Dale and Donna Sue Hakos Williams. Robert graduated from Davie County High School in 1992 and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in Business from Catawba College. Mr. Williams was an outgoing people-person, hard worker, and loved dogs. He enjoyed working with children, and even tutored special needs kids when he lived in South Dakota and worked at the Davie YMCA. Mr. Williams was an avid sports fan and stayed glued to the T.V. when March Madness came around. He will be remembered as a gentle soul who had a great smile and a contagious laugh. Survivors include his parents, of the home; a brother, John Patrick Williams, of Greensboro; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Service: The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Eaton Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 persons will be allowed to gather inside the funeral at one time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Service
Memorial service
1 entry
May 12, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mirco Herrmann
