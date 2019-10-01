Robert Hayden Poole, 83, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. He was born June 22, 1936 in Rowan County, NC to Robert and Ada Hoffner Poole. Mr.Poole was a graduate of the Rowan County Schools and he retired from The North Carolina State Highway Patrol where he worked in Maintenance. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Rae Poole and by his sister, Esther Poole. Robert is survived by his Son, Robert Nelson (Jayne) Poole of Burlington, NC; and his Sister, Frankie Bost and by his granddaughters, Amber Poole and Ashley Poole. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 2:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church-Family Life Center, Faith, NC. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Faith Lutheran Church, Faith, NC, with , Pastor Randy Drafts officiating. Burial will take place in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Rowan County Honor Guard and by the NC National Guard. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Poole family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2019