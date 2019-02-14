Robert “Pop” Cletus Hamilton Jr., 59, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1959 in Salisbury, to the late Robert Hamilton Sr. and Betty Phillips Hamilton. Robert was a former employee of Salisbury Coating. Robert was of the Baptist faith and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Robert is survived by his sons, Robert C. Hamilton III (Christi) and Jonathan Hamilton, both of Salisbury; grandchildren, Destini, Robert and Grace; and sisters, Bobbi Morgan, Judy Wagner, Mae Drye and Oree Hamilton. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Hamilton family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 14, 2019