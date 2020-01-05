Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Roseman. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Steven Roseman, 65, of Salisbury, won his long fought battle against Parkinson's on Dec. 14, 2019. He will be sorely missed by all those who ever had the honor to know him. Steve lived the meaning of God's requirements of us to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with our God. He did his best to pass those teachings on to his children. Born and raised in Salisbury, Steve was valedictorian of Salisbury High School's graduating class of 1972. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lenoir-Rhyne College before serving in the US Army's Defense Language Institute where he studied Arabic. Following his military service and a period of study at Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary, Steve went on to pursue what became his vocation as a registered nurse at the Department of Veterans Affairs. There he was recognized as an exceptional medical professional, earning the level of Nurse III and honored as VA Nurse of the Year as well as the Great 100 NC RNs in 2007. One of his enduring legacies is the pioneering of the ECT program that is still used within the Salisbury VAMC. He retired in 2013 after 30 years of dedicated service. Steve was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. He excelled at cooking mouth-watering dishes of his own design without a recipe, playing the guitar and mandolin with his brother and the local bluegrass band, “Finger Pickin' Good”, and traveling with his family all over the United States and Canada. He could carry on a conversation with anyone and on any topic, whether it be physics, the Beatles, Kierkegaard, or Monty Python. Steve, the son of the late Robert Lee Roseman and Ruby Beck Roseman, is survived by his brother, Danny Roseman (Pam) of Salisbury; his son, Micah Roseman (Stephanie) and grandchildren, Cohen and Eden of Salisbury; and his daughter, Emily Shafer (Wade) and grandchildren, Sonora, Caleb, and Sienna of Salisbury. Special gratitude is given to Steve's extended-family at the home of Barbara O'Brien of Statesville. His caregivers truly loved him as though he were their own. Arrangements: A private service of remembrance was held on Jan. 4, with interment at City Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: To honor the memory of Steve, we ask that any donations be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (

