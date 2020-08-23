Mr. Robert Shane Eudy, 47, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House. A funeral service is scheduled for 5:15 pm today, August 23, 2020, in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Hazel Rollins will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:00 pm today prior to the service. Shane was born December 22, 1972 in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Robert Leon Eudy and Judy Paxton Eudy. Shane was an avid drummer his whole life, he played in a few bands thru the years. He loved spending time with his family when he could. Aside from playing the drums, his favorite things to do were gardening, fishing and NASCAR. Shane is survived by his partner of over ten years, Angela A. Swift; brother, Chad L. Eudy; step-daughter, Heather Swift Lyman; step-son, Caleb David Swift; niece, Ashley Smith; nephew, Jacob Eudy; and two step-grandchildren, Harper Ann Lyman and Avalee Rackley. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Eudy.