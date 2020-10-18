Robie Wilford Walls, 82, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born April 26, 1938, in Glen Allen, VA to the late Robie William Walls and Jeanette Andersen Walls. Mr. Walls attended Hermitage High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his discharge from military service, he began his career as a diesel mechanic and retired from Yellow Freight Systems after 30 years. He was a founding member of the Gold Hill Lions Club. Most of all, he loved his family and his wife dearly. Robie is survived by his wife, Laura Williams Walls, whom he married May 28, 1960; son, Robie Michael Walls and wife, Connie, of Rockwell; daughters, Debra Walls Navey and husband, Keith, of Kannapolis and Barbara Walls Shifflett of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Ahmed Lee Walls and wife, Betty, of Richmond, VA; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: For those that wish to pay their respects, Mr. Walls will be available for public viewing on Sunday, October 18, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell with Pastor Keith Navey and Pastor Keifer Navey officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Walls family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
