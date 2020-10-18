1/1
Robie Wilford Walls
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robie Wilford Walls, 82, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born April 26, 1938, in Glen Allen, VA to the late Robie William Walls and Jeanette Andersen Walls. Mr. Walls attended Hermitage High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his discharge from military service, he began his career as a diesel mechanic and retired from Yellow Freight Systems after 30 years. He was a founding member of the Gold Hill Lions Club. Most of all, he loved his family and his wife dearly. Robie is survived by his wife, Laura Williams Walls, whom he married May 28, 1960; son, Robie Michael Walls and wife, Connie, of Rockwell; daughters, Debra Walls Navey and husband, Keith, of Kannapolis and Barbara Walls Shifflett of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Ahmed Lee Walls and wife, Betty, of Richmond, VA; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: For those that wish to pay their respects, Mr. Walls will be available for public viewing on Sunday, October 18, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell with Pastor Keith Navey and Pastor Keifer Navey officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Walls family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved