Roderic was born April 7, 1991 and passed away June 3, 2020 in Durham. Those left to remember him are mother Lisa Gillespie; father, Tony Rowland; sisters, Breanna Gillespie, Brezlin Jones, Quran Rowland; brother Quincy Rowland; grandmother Barbara Gillespie; aunts, uncles, cousins. Visitation: Viewing at Hairston Funeral Home will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12 pm-1 pm. Service: A private service for the family will follow at New Birth All Nations Church.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.