Rodney Wayne Stamper, 49, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in transport to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born on April 16, 1971 in Salisbury to the late Floyd and Betty Stamper. Rodney worked as an associate for Autozone and enjoyed music, fishing, gardening and living each day to the fullest. He was the best provider. Most importantly he was a man of God. And he never missed a chance to share God's word with anyone he came across. He had an impact on anyone he met. Rodney is survived by his Son, Isaiah Christian Stamper and Wife, Olivia of Locust, Step-son, Charlie Canada of Locust, Sister, Cheryl Casper (Steven), Brothers, Michael Stamper (Ginger) and Curtis Stamper of Salisbury and special friend, Wendy Miller of Mocksville. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his soon to be first grandchild. Service: A Celebration of Life in Rodney's honor was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4:00pm at Providence Baptist Church in Salisbury, and was conducted by Pastor Sy Ponds. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Stamper family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
