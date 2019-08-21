Roger Dale Burleson, 67, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. He was born Feb. 18, 1952 in Stanly County, to Marvin and Ruby Almond Burleson. Roger was a truck driver for Rack Room Shoes and Food Lion. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Burleson. Roger is survived by his three sons, Kelly Burleson and wife Amanda, Ronald Burleson and Donald Burleson. He is also survived by Michael Shepherd and wife Delores; siblings, Jackie Leonard and husband Lee, Jean Rescigno, Carol McClain and husband John and Kay Bumgarner and husband Larry; numerous nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren, Dalton Burleson and wife Lisa, Delaney Burleson and fiancé Joey, Ashlyn Burleson, Kaitlyn Burleson, Kimberly Burleson, Madison Earnhardt and Elizabeth Brea Burleson; and one great-granddaughter, Harlie Earnhardt. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 2-3 p.m. at Spencer Masonic Lodge, 114 4th St., Spencer, NC 28159. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Spencer Masonic Lodge, with Rev. Eric Burris, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Burleson family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 21, 2019