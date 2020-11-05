Roger Lee Leonard, 64, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville. Born May 14, 1956 in Rowan County he was the son of the late Arthur Gregory Leonard, Jr. and Leona May Shuping Leonard. He was a strong man of faith who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed date nights and traveling with his wife. He loved to teach his family anything, and if he had an interest, he wanted to share it with his family. He enjoyed camping, model rockets, astronomy, fixing things, doing math and scuba diving. He often told his children how proud he was of them. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Karen Gobble Leonard; son, Justin James Leonard (Sarah) of Holly Springs; daughter, Michelle Leigh Leonard Monk (Ryan) of Fort Mill, SC; seven grandchildren, Hannah, James, Liam and Connor Monk, and Logan, Benjamin and Riley Leonard. The funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Summersett Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in Rowan Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 the service will be held outside with mask and social distancing strongly encouraged. Memorials may be made to the Doug Gobble Memorial Scholarship, c/o Curt Thomas, 720 Shive Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Leonard family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
