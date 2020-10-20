1/1
Roger Lee Wilson
Roger Lee Wilson, age 84, of Cleveland passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. Roger was born September 28, 1936 in Mitchell County the son of the late Helen Stewart Wilson and Willard Otto Wilson. He was a graduate of Bakersville High School, Gardner Webb College and East Tennessee State University. Mr. Wilson worked as an Industrial Arts Teacher at Davie County High School from 1965-1988 and 2 years at West Rowan High School. He was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and served as an Elder. Roger enjoyed woodworking, restoring old cars, jukeboxes, and clocks. He produced antique car parts and owned R&R Antique Auto's. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 64 years Kate Boone Wilson whom he married August 18, 1956; sons Matthew Lee Wilson (Sherry) of Mocksville and Wesley Kyle Wilson of Huntersville; grandchildren Katherine Nicole Wilson, Benjamin Owen Wilson and Brandon James Angell. Service: Graveside Service 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 21 at Unity Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Kevin Conley. Memorials: In lieu of flowers send donations to Unity Presbyterian Church, PO Box 28, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
