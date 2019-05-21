Roger Dean Marlow, age 49, was one of the most intelligent human beings that many were blessed to know, and many who didnt know. He is now joining his mother Sharon Irene Eason, Uncle Jerry Eason, Uncle Wayne Eason, Grandma Tina Eason, Eddie and Mary. Leaving behind his family members, Uncle Don Eason, Aunt Linda Cloer, Aunt Sandra Shupping, Aunt/Guardian, Lisa Eason, Mickey Eason "Woof", Cousin; Jennifer Eason, Johnny, Billy, Bobby, Andrew, Tim, Kevin, Amanda, Jason, and Soul Brother Joe Brock, as well as many others that he so well remembered. Visitation: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 1:00 to 1:45 PM at Haven Fellowship Hall, 207 W. Harrison St,. Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: He will be laid to rest on his deceased mother's birthday, May 21, at 2:00 PM at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 1134 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Marlow Family. Online condolences can be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2019