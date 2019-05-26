Roger E. Wichman, 83, of Concord passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the W.G. Bill Hefner Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Chicago, IL on December 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Helen Hawkins Wichman Harrington and Ernest Wichman. A veteran of the US Army, Roger worked at the Webb Road Flea Market for the past 15 years. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the American Legion. He was active in the Lutheran Church in Illinois, was an avid collector and enjoyed traveling to flea markets. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Harold Hawkins and grandchildren, Kelsey Stanley and Jason Englert. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathryn Wichman of Concord, who he married on December 2, 1961; son, Robert Carl Wichman of Concord; daughters, Denita Ann Wichman of Little Chute, WI and Kristen Marie Stanley of Salem, AL; step-brother, David Harrington of Lindenhurst, IL; grandchildren, Kyle Englert, Heather Roepke, Amanda Skaja, Hannah Wichman, Haley Wichman, Corey Stanley, Logan Stanley and Kennaeve Stanley; great- grandchild, Hunter Englert. No services will be held at this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wichman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 26, 2019