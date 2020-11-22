Roger Dale Yost, 69, of Rockwell passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 14, 1951 in Rowan County to the late Carl Yost and the late Mildred Taylor Yost. Roger loved the Lord and attended Daysprings Community Church. He worked at Performance Fiber for over 30 years. Roger enjoyed golf, fishing, raising animals but most importantly spending time with his family and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Karen Draughn; son, Shawn Yost (Miah) of Concord; daughter, Paula Gobbel (Jamie) of Spencer; sister, Linda Lewis (Ronnie) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Lauren Jordan (Travis), Megan Wilder, Hayden Yost and Gannon Yost; and nephew, Chad Lewis (Amanda) of Salisbury. Arrangements: A private family Memorial Service will be held at Daysprings Community Church with Pastor Gerry Steedley officiating. Memorials: Memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their Care and Compassion shown to Mr. Roger. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Yost family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.