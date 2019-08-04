Roman Isaac Alford, infant son of Nicholas and Stacey Euart Alford of Gold Hill, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. In addition to his parents, Roman is survived by his three brothers, Gavin Alford, Logan Alford and Decan Alford; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Euart of Rockwell; paternal grandparents, Phyllis and Jerry Alford of Gold Hill; maternal great-grandmothers, Ruby Starnes of Lexington and Elizabeth Ritchie of Salisbury; aunts and uncles, Dustin and Holly Euart of Gold Hill; Cheryl (Dean McDaniel) Euart of Faith and Ashley and Stephen Overcash of Gold Hill. Service: The memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, with Pastor Billy Rollins, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Alford family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2019