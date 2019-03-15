Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romania Echerd Cline. View Sign

Romania Echerd Cline, 97, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Romania was born on March 6, 1922 in Alexander County, the daughter of Euna Mays and Folk Shaw Echerd. She graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. Many remember Romania for her many years of service in the NC Synod of the ELCA. She worked at Lutheridge; served on the Board of Agapé+Kure Beach Ministries; was a member of the Worship and Music Committee of the NC Synod, serving as liturgical assistant at synod assemblies and ordinations; was an active member of Women of the LCA; and traveled extensively with both Lutheran Outdoor Ministries sponsored trips as well as The Grange of St. John's Lutheran in Concord. She was known by generations of counselors at Lutheridge as “Mama Cline”, for her motto “Do it right or Do it again”, and for teaching numerous future pastors how to properly make a bed. She continued many of her well-known teaching philosophies when she moved to Trinity Oaks, where she enjoyed seeing many old friends from her more active days and entertaining scores of visitors. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Leroy Cline; her son, Gary Echerd Cline; her sisters, Lorene E. Meyer and Mable E. Dixon; and her brother, Lewis Ray Echerd. She is survived by her son, Joseph S. Cline of Charlotte; her daughters, Sandra R. Cline of Belmont and Beth Cline Talbert of Roswell, Ga.; and her much-loved granddaughter, Garyn M. Talbert of Roswell, Ga.; her brother and sister-in-law, Frankie and Floyd Echerd of China Grove; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Doris and Jack Wade and Linda and Ned Cline of Burlington; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her. There were several who gave her special care and attention during her later years, Sharon and Mike Edwards, Greg Cline, and Anne and Ron Johnson as well as her great-niece, Candice Caldwell. Services: A celebration of her long and well-lived life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, with the Rev. Rhodes Woolly and the Rev. Laura Henrik officiating. All are invited for lunch in the fellowship hall after the service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Novus Way (Lutheridge), Arden; or Agape+Kure Beach Ministries, Fuquay-Varina. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Cline family. Online condolences may be made at

