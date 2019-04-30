Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Saine. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Ron Saine, 79, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Born Sept. 20, 1939 in Davie County, he was a son of the late Carl Saine and Maggie McClain Saine. He had been employed with Frito-Lay as a route salesman and owned and operated a lawn care service. He was an active member of Franklin Baptist Church where he had served as chairman of deacons; choir director for 19 years and was involved in various church activities. He enjoyed singing to his Sunday school class each Sunday. He was an avid camper, loved to travel in his motor home and enjoyed participating in The Salisbury/Rowan Senior Games. He served his community in various ways, always enjoying helping where he could. A friend to all he will be remembered for his contagious smile. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Catherine Marie Bell Saine, whom he always lovingly called “His Bride”; his children, Donna Knotts of Salisbury, Carla Benson (Jimmy) of Cleveland, Robin Huden (Paul) of Salisbury and David Saine (Jennifer) of Hoschton, Ga.; his siblings, Henry “H.G.” Saine (Reba) of Salisbury, Rosa Brooks (Roy) of Cleveland, Glenda Deal (Doug) of Salisbury, Norma Jean Little of Salisbury and Darriell Saine (Susie) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Doug Shehan Jr., Tiffani Shehan (favorite granddaughter), Austin Greenwood, Dakota Knotts, Dalton Benson, Chandler Saine and Zachary Saine; five great-grandchildren and one on the way. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Franklin Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joe Thomas and Pastor Larry Twitty officiating. Burial will be in Rowan Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons whom he affectionately referred to as “His Little Buddies”. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Saine family. Online condolences may be made at

Ron Saine, 79, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Born Sept. 20, 1939 in Davie County, he was a son of the late Carl Saine and Maggie McClain Saine. He had been employed with Frito-Lay as a route salesman and owned and operated a lawn care service. He was an active member of Franklin Baptist Church where he had served as chairman of deacons; choir director for 19 years and was involved in various church activities. He enjoyed singing to his Sunday school class each Sunday. He was an avid camper, loved to travel in his motor home and enjoyed participating in The Salisbury/Rowan Senior Games. He served his community in various ways, always enjoying helping where he could. A friend to all he will be remembered for his contagious smile. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Catherine Marie Bell Saine, whom he always lovingly called “His Bride”; his children, Donna Knotts of Salisbury, Carla Benson (Jimmy) of Cleveland, Robin Huden (Paul) of Salisbury and David Saine (Jennifer) of Hoschton, Ga.; his siblings, Henry “H.G.” Saine (Reba) of Salisbury, Rosa Brooks (Roy) of Cleveland, Glenda Deal (Doug) of Salisbury, Norma Jean Little of Salisbury and Darriell Saine (Susie) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Doug Shehan Jr., Tiffani Shehan (favorite granddaughter), Austin Greenwood, Dakota Knotts, Dalton Benson, Chandler Saine and Zachary Saine; five great-grandchildren and one on the way. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Franklin Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joe Thomas and Pastor Larry Twitty officiating. Burial will be in Rowan Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons whom he affectionately referred to as “His Little Buddies”. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Saine family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations