Service Information
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove , NC 28023
(704)-857-2401
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Langford Hall of First United Methodist Church in China Grove
Funeral service
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church in China Grove
Burial
Following Services
West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove

Mr. Ronald “Butter” Seamon passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Born on June 29, 1943 in Rowan County to the late James Lee Seamon and Margaret Alexander Seamon, he was a 1961 graduate of China Grove High School where he was all-county in football his senior year. After high school, Butter spent his career as a carpenter and exceptional brick mason, providing excellent artisanship in all aspects of his work. He took a great deal of pride in building his own home and did the same for any job he undertook. Butter was a real southern gentleman and had a true servant's heart and lived his life to serve the Lord. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to talk politics with anyone who would listen. Most of all, he loved his family. They spent Sunday evenings at family gatherings enjoying wonderful family fellowship. He and his precious Brenda attended all of their grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and anything else they were a part of. They could also be found watching their Atlanta Braves on television and he even convinced Brenda to watch the hunting and fishing shows with him. His love for family and for helping others will be remembered always. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Smith Seamon of the home; his daughter, Rhonda Seamon Jones and husband, Alan and his son, Todd Edward Seamon and wife, Lisa along with his brothers, Bill Seamon (Grace), Tommy Seamon (Venay), and Jimmy Seamon. He lovingly leaves behind his grandchildren, Ryan Mack Jones, Jared Scott Seamon, Tyler Andrew Seamon and Coralie Elaine Jones. Visitation for Butter will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00pm in Langford Hall of First United Methodist Church in China Grove. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm officiated by Pastor Curtis Goforth. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove immediately after the service. Kindly remember Butter with memorials in his honor to First United Methodist Church, 110 West Church Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may left for the family at www.linn- honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Seamon. Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

