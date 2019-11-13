Ronald Dean Hill, 53, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence in Salisbury, NC. He was born December 10, 1965 in Rowan County, NC to Mildred Ruth Hill. Ronald worked for RDH Tire & Retreading Co. in Cleveland In addition to his mother, Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Renee Austin and brother, Gary Wayne Hill. Ronald is survived by his sister, Linda Roseman of Murfreesboro, TN; three nephews, Timothy Roseman, Timothy Roseman, Jr., and Michael Roseman all of Murfreesboro, TN; longtime girlfriend, Penny Shaver. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Leroy Archibald, officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 13, 2019