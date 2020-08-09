Ronald File

Ronald D. File (Ron), 71, of Rockwell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Ron was born in Salisbury on Jan. 5, 1949, to the late Hubert and Christine File. He was a 1967 graduate from East Rowan High School. Before his retirement he and his wife were the proud owners of Del-Ron Trucking Inc. He loved his family, bass fishing and the baseball players he coached over the years. He was known for his great sense of humor and picking with people every time he got a chance. Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, Ron was survived by his wife of 50 years, Delores A. File of Rockwell; one son, Chris File (Sarah) of Rockwell; two grandsons, Andrew File and Jacob Butler; one granddaughter, Paige Butler; sister, Karen Brewer (Randy) of Salisbury; and brother, Randall File of Wilmington. Arrangements: Ron was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gold Hill, at which a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the File family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
