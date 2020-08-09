1/1
Ronald File
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald D. File (Ron), 71, of Rockwell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Ron was born in Salisbury on Jan. 5, 1949, to the late Hubert and Christine File. He was a 1967 graduate from East Rowan High School. Before his retirement he and his wife were the proud owners of Del-Ron Trucking Inc. He loved his family, bass fishing and the baseball players he coached over the years. He was known for his great sense of humor and picking with people every time he got a chance. Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, Ron was survived by his wife of 50 years, Delores A. File of Rockwell; one son, Chris File (Sarah) of Rockwell; two grandsons, Andrew File and Jacob Butler; one granddaughter, Paige Butler; sister, Karen Brewer (Randy) of Salisbury; and brother, Randall File of Wilmington. Arrangements: Ron was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gold Hill, at which a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the File family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved