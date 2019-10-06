Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Wittenberg Lutheran Church fellowship hall 114 W. Bank Street Granite Quarry , NC View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Wittenberg Lutheran Church 114 W. Bank Street Granite Quarry , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Joe Kepley, “Kep” 83, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare of Salisbury. Born in Salisbury on May 22, 1936, to the late Willie Inez Powell Kepley and Van Hoy Kepley. Ron attended Salisbury City Schools and graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He retired as a mechanic from Celanese. Ron attended Wittenberg Lutheran Church and was a member of Keller Memorial Masonic Lodge # 657. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a great love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, he also enjoyed painting and gardening. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his brother, Ron Van Kepley. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Annie Bond Kepley of Salisbury; daughter, Lisa Kluttz and husband Tim of Salisbury; son, Chris Kepley and wife Kelly of Powder Springs, GA; sister, Jane Kepley Powell of Salisbury; grandchildren, Alex and Dylan OBrien of Salisbury, and Alex, Hannah and Andy Kepley of Powder Springs, GA; and his loving caregiver, Linda Love of Salisbury. Visitation: The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 pm at the Wittenberg Lutheran Church fellowship hall 114 W. Bank Street, Granite Quarry NC 28146. Service: The memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Wittenberg Lutheran Church with Pastor Kyle Bates officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church PO Box 345 Granite Quarry NC 28072. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Genesis Healthcare and the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for the loving care given to Ron. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Kepley family. Online condolences may be made at

