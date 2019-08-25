Ronald Lane Canupp, 67, of Badin passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Rowan County on November 15, 1951, he was the son of the late Nellie Mae Campbell and Franklin B. Canup. Ronald worked in food preparation in the restaurant industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Canup and Donald Canup; sister, Janet Myers; niece, Tammy Myers. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Joyce Russell (Danny); nephews, Michael Russell (Robin), and Joshua Russell; nieces, Donna Smith, and Dawn Lomax (Boyce); great-nieces, Jennifer Earnhardt, and Brittany Earnhardt; great-nephews, Andrew Lomax, and Wess Heglar. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Gold Hill Wesleyan Church, 830 Liberty Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Canupp family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 25, 2019