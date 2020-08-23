1/1
Ronald Lee Niederman
1936 - 2020
Ronald Lee Niederman, 84, of Salisbury passed away Wed., Aug. 19, at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Mr. Niederman was born January 22, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Verna Lucille Kehr Niederman and John C. Niederman. He was a graduate of Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Ohio. He retired from the insurance business and started a landscaping business in Salisbury. Ron was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and past vice-chairman of the church and church council member for 28 years. Served as assistant and scout master and program chairman for the Rowan district and 16 years as course director for Central North Carolina Council wood badge. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents is his wife Nancy Dulli Niederman on June 25, 2011. Those left to cherish his memories are his son Ronald K. Niederman of Salisbury and daughters Cynthia Ann Loflin (Dave) of Salisbury and Wendy Ann Murray of Lexington; brother Neil V. Niederman (Roberta) of Union, KY; sister-in-law Paula Dulli of Naperville, IL; grandchildren Adam and wife Jennifer, Anna Lacey, Maryann, Madeline, Jessica Taylor and Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Emory and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Due to Covid -19 concerns there will be a private service for the family at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with entombment in the Church's Columbarium. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Niederman family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
