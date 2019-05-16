Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Ronnie Baucom. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Family Life Center of Concordia Lutheran Church 185 Concordia Church Road China Grove , NC View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Concordia Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Baucom, age 60, of China Grove, peacefully passed away following a brief illness related to his long and courageous battle with heart disease on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte. Ronnie was born June 25, 1958 in Gaston County to the late Clayton William Baucom and Hazel Gwendolyn Lawing Baucom and was also preceded in death by his brother, Danny Baucom. Ronnie spent his career in maintenance in the hospital environment. He was an avid North Carolina State fan and loved the Atlanta Braves and spent much time watching these games with his son, Marty. Ronnie spent many years as a Scout Leader and was extremely proud of his son becoming an Eagle Scout. He served as a member of the Oasis Shriners and was Captain of the Buccaneers Parade Unit for the Shriners. Ronnie was president of the Cabarrus Shrine Club where he faithfully served. He loved fishing and spent a great deal of time fishing with his son. Ronnie had a great love for life, had an amazing sense of humor and would rather make someone laugh than eat, getting much pleasure from doing so. He did so much for others and truly loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Margie and his son, Martin (Marty) William Baucom, both of the home. He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law, Gary McLaughlin (Robin) and Johnny McLaughlin along with many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mr. Baucom will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Rd., China Grove. Memorial Service for Ronnie will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Ken Reed with inurnment to follow in the Concordia Lutheran Church Columbarium. Memorials: Memorials in his honor are requested to either Concordia Lutheran Church or to the Shiners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Baucom. Online condolences may be left for the family at

