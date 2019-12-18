Ronda Kaye Martin-Morris, 67, of Salisbury passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Brightmoor Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Guilford County on February 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Florence Benick Martin and Issic Martin. Ronda was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Terry D. Foster. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Curtis L. Morris, Jr., whom she married on January 16, 1977; brothers, Timothy Martin and Jeff Martin; sisters, Linda Riley and Kathy Smith. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Morris family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 18, 2019