Rondall “Bub” Shirley, 85, of Kannapolis passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born January 18, 1935 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Hoke Smith Shirley and Kelsie Pitts Shirley. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Callie Jo Shirley. Bub owned and operated Heat & Frost Insulation for many years. He was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1958-60. Bub was a member of Blackwelder Park Baptist Church. He enjoyed going on mission trips throughout the world in his earlier years. Service: A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Dr. Stan Welch. His family will receive friends prior from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. at Whitley's. Bub is survived by his wife, Susan Shirley, children, Kent Shirley (Jenny), Cindy Tyler (Ronnie), grandchildren, Brandon Shirley, Chandler Shirley (Keri), Aaron Tyler, Eric Tyler, brother, Stan Shirley and his fur babies, Punkin and Kelsie. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062 or online at www.childrensheartfoundation.org
