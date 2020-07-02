1/1
Rondall Shirley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rondall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rondall “Bub” Shirley, 85, of Kannapolis passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born January 18, 1935 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Hoke Smith Shirley and Kelsie Pitts Shirley. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Callie Jo Shirley. Bub owned and operated Heat & Frost Insulation for many years. He was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1958-60. Bub was a member of Blackwelder Park Baptist Church. He enjoyed going on mission trips throughout the world in his earlier years. Service: A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Dr. Stan Welch. His family will receive friends prior from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. at Whitley's. Bub is survived by his wife, Susan Shirley, children, Kent Shirley (Jenny), Cindy Tyler (Ronnie), grandchildren, Brandon Shirley, Chandler Shirley (Keri), Aaron Tyler, Eric Tyler, brother, Stan Shirley and his fur babies, Punkin and Kelsie. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062 or online at www.childrensheartfoundation.org. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved