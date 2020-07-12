1/1
Ronnie Earl Beam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Earl Beam, 73 of Kannapolis joined the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. His death was unexpected. Ronnie was born June 14,1947 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of Arlene Hare Beam of Kannapolis and the late Thomas Brice Beam. Ronnie was a member of Counterview Baptist Church where he was active with the youth groups and had served on various church committees. Ronnie had been employed at Fieldcrest Cannon, Wal-Mart, and Kohl's where he was employed as a buyer. In addition to his mother he is survived by his twin brother, Thomas B. Beam of Kannapolis, a brother-in-law, Don McClain of Greenwood SC who was married to Ronnie's sister the late Linda Beam McLain, another brother-in-law Ed Griffith of Kure Beach who was married to a sister, the late Susan Beam Griffith. He is also survived by three nieces, Angela Cogburn, Ashley Griffin Martin and Caroline Licwinko, two nephews, Chris McLane and Edwin Griffin. Seventeen nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life for Ronnie will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Memorials may be made to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or the charity of the donor's choice. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Beam. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfunerahome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved