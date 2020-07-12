Ronnie Earl Beam, 73 of Kannapolis joined the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. His death was unexpected. Ronnie was born June 14,1947 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of Arlene Hare Beam of Kannapolis and the late Thomas Brice Beam. Ronnie was a member of Counterview Baptist Church where he was active with the youth groups and had served on various church committees. Ronnie had been employed at Fieldcrest Cannon, Wal-Mart, and Kohl's where he was employed as a buyer. In addition to his mother he is survived by his twin brother, Thomas B. Beam of Kannapolis, a brother-in-law, Don McClain of Greenwood SC who was married to Ronnie's sister the late Linda Beam McLain, another brother-in-law Ed Griffith of Kure Beach who was married to a sister, the late Susan Beam Griffith. He is also survived by three nieces, Angela Cogburn, Ashley Griffin Martin and Caroline Licwinko, two nephews, Chris McLane and Edwin Griffin. Seventeen nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life for Ronnie will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Memorials may be made to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or the charity of the donor's choice
