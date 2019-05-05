Ronnie Grant Valley, 69, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home. He was born March 4, 1950 in Salisbury, to the late Harold Valley and Ethel Miller Valley. Ronnie proudly served his country in the United States Navy. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching sports-especially the Tarheels and Panthers, and spending time with his grandchildren. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane Valley; sons, Shane Valley (Erin) and Troy Valley (Melissa), both of Salisbury; grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Tyler, Marc and Madison; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Daxten, Brantley and Nova; siblings, Jimmy Valley of Palmetto, Fla. and Linda Beason of Little River, S.C.; and beloved dog, Littlefoot. Service: There will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Salisbury National Cemetery, with full military honors. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to assist with expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/ron-valley-funeral-service. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Valley family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2019