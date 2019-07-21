Ronnie Rex Fesperman, 73, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Rowan County on Feb. 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Mildred Rex Fesperman and Richard G. Fesperman. A veteran of the United States Army, Ronnie worked as a Pipe Superintendent at Gamewell Mechanical. Ronnie was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He loved his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara J. Fleming and Peggy Sue Goodman; and brothers, Clyde, Junior and Richard Fesperman. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Whitler Fesperman, whom he married on Nov. 20, 1966; children, Stacy Webb (Mark) of Salisbury, Carla Perry of Salisbury and Ronnie Fesperman Jr. (Whitney) of Troutman; sisters, Lou Gallimore (Paul) of Salisbury, Ella Mae Stewart of Mooresville, Sandra Jackson (John) of Faith, Brenda K. McSwain (Roger) of Wilmington and Margie Karriker of Mt. Ulla; grandchildren, Chase and Reese Webb and Haileigh, Hollifield, Jaxon Perry, Aidan, Liam and Macy Fesperman. Visitation: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Landmark Church, 1910 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Landmark Church, conducted by lifelong friend Don Hegler. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE, South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Fesperman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 21, 2019