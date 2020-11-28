Roosevelt Propst, Jr. 73, was born in Rowan County to the late Roosevelt Propst, Sr. and Jessie Mae Mariner on July 19, 1947 passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center.

He was a graduate of Rowan-Salisbury Schools ,a truck driver for W.A. Brown and of Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; Richard Morris, sister; Mary Barber, daughter; Raymie Gittens and grandson Antonio Saunders..

He leaves memories of his wife; Wilma J. Saunders of the home, daughters; Angela Saunders, Teresa Marshall, Rosenn Saunders, Mary Saunders, brothers; Gary Propst, Larry Propst, Guy Propst, Jerry Propst, Nathaniel Morris , sisters; Peggy Booker, Hazel Jenkins, seventeen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements: Private Funeral Services will be Wednesday December 2, at 1:00 P.M. at Rowan Funeral Services Chapel, burial will be Thursday December 3, at 10:00 A.M. Salisbury National Cemetery. Public viewing Tuesday December 1, 10:00- 5:00 P.M.

Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Propst/Saunders family.

