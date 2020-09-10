1/1
Rosa Lee Ross
1927 - 2020
Rosa Lee Ross, age 93 passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Ross was born on July 15, 1927 in Catawba County and was the daughter of the late Jesse Filmore Anthony and Avie Schronce Anthony. She worked for 27 years at China Grove Cotton Mills and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading and will be remembered for her crocheting and her good cooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years, Clifton William Ross, who passed away on August 10, 1992 as well as her son Michael Larry Ross and one sister and three brothers. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Donald “Jay” Ross and wife Venus as well as sister Bobbie Jean Lambert. Also surviving her are her grandchildren; Alex, Cody and Patrick Ross and step grandchildren Dawn Honeycutt, Jason Pethel and Crystal Fidler. Also she had eight step great grandchildren and two step great great grandchildren. Visitation: Visitation will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon till 1:00 pm at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm also at the funeral home with Pastor Ronnie James, officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
