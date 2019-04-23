Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Mae Jeter. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Rosa Mae Jeter transitioned from this earthly realm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home in Washington, D.C. Rosa, a former resident of Salisbury, graduated from Dunbar High School and furthered her education at Livingstone College graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957. She worked as a Family Mediator for the District of Columbia Court. She was a dedicated supporter of Livingstone College and worked with the Alumnae Association as Secretary and in other capacities. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. where she served on the Usher Board for many years. Rosa was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Rosa was the daughter of Phillip and Zola Jeter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Beulah (Herbert) Denton, Julia Thomas and Nora (Willie) Faucette; and brothers, Phillip (Becky) Jeter Jr. and Walter Jeter. Those left to cherish her memory are sisters, Rachel (Nevlins) Thomas of the Virgin Islands, Vera (Ernest) Wiggins of Salisbury, Margaret Jeter of California and Ruby Jeter of New York; one brother, Thomas Jeter of Salisbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Washington, D.C. Obituary courtesy of Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

