Rosalee Gulledge Woodward, 97, of Kannapolis died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Best of Care Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Her funeral will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday August 14 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Greg Sloop officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Rosalee was born October 2, 1921, in Chesterfield Co. SC, a daughter of the late William Edward and Lela Gibson Gulledge. She was one of five sisters. In addition to her parents, Rosalee was preceded in death by her sisters; Mattie Donahue, Josie Gulledge and Grace Woodward and also by her husband of 70+ years, Silas Woodward. Rosalee was a longtime area resident and member of West A Church of God. She worked for Cannon Mills as a surveyor, retiring after 42 years. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Grady Silas Woodward (Patricia) of Mooresville, her granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer Woodward of Pittsburgh, PA and her sister, Kathleen Hancock of Mt Croghan, SC as well as many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com and memorial donations may be made to Cabarrus Co. Hospice and Palliative Care, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2019