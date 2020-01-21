Rosalie Hahn Harmon, 79, of Salisbury, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born April 18, 1940 in to J. William and Estelle McIzer Hahn. Rosalie attended Bible Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, John Harmon; and granddaughter, Kandy Leigh Hall. Rosalie is survived by sons, Robert Lee Hall, Jr. and Marvin Steele of Salisbury, and Steve Hall and wife Donna of Rockwell; daughter, Robin Hall Phelps of Mocksville; grandsons, Teddy Russell Moore, III, and Justin Hall and wife Megan; granddaughters, Amber Nicole Mann, and Tiffany Hall Rhodes and husband Charles; great-grandson, Copper Hall; sister, Mary Walser and husband Doug; and brother, Bill Hahn. Arrangements: The memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Justin Hall, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flower memorials may be made to Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Harmon family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 21, 2020